© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

American Experience

The Presidents: FDR (Part 2)

Season 7 Episode 2 | 2hr 16m 40s

Engendering both admiration and scorn, FDR exerted unflinching leadership during the most tumultuous period in U.S. history since the Civil War and was the most vital figure in the nation during his 13 years in the White House.

Aired: 09/16/25 | Expires: 10/15/25
Corporate sponsorship for American Experience is provided by Liberty Mutual Insurance and Carlisle Companies. Major funding by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
Extras
Watch 1:38
American Experience
Trailer | Hard Hat Riot
Watch a preview of Hard Hat Riot.
Preview: S37 E5 | 1:38
Watch 2:22
American Experience
Trailer | Clearing the Air: The War on Smog
Watch a preview of Clearing the Air: The War on Smog.
Preview: S37 E4 | 2:22
Watch 8:41
American Experience
Chapter 1 | Clearing the Air: The War on Smog
Watch a preview of Clearing the Air: The War on Smog.
Clip: S37 E4 | 8:41
Watch 4:58
American Experience
The mystery of L.A.’s smog revealed
The major breakthrough in understanding L.A.'s deadly smog came from a surprising place.
Clip: S37 E4 | 4:58
Watch 4:57
American Experience
The Secret Hollywood Campaign to Clean L.A'.s Air
When smog issue plagued their city in the mid 20th century, Angelenos got creative.
Clip: S37 E4 | 4:57
Watch 4:34
American Experience
Smog on the Big Screen from Blade Runner to Godzilla
How has L.A.'s history of smog shown up on the big screen?
Clip: S37 E4 | 4:34
Watch 1:58
American Experience
Why do people shake Polaroid pictures?
We were told to "shake it like a Polaroid picture". But what if we got it wrong?
Clip: S37 E3 | 1:58
Watch 3:08
American Experience
The Women of Polaroid
The women behind the camera.
Clip: S37 E3 | 3:08
Watch 9:18
American Experience
Chapter 1 | Mr. Polaroid
Watch a preview of Mr. Polaroid.
Preview: S37 E3 | 9:18
Watch 1:45
American Experience
Trailer | Mr. Polaroid
The story of Edwin Land, whose iconic Polaroid camera let everyone instantly chronicle their lives.
Preview: S37 E3 | 1:45