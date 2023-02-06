© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Antiques Roadshow

Cheekwood Estate & Gardens, Hour 1

Season 27 Episode 7 | 52m 27s

Watch charming appraisals from Cheekwood Estate & Gardens including an 1880 Celia Thaxter hand-painted vase, a 1964 Presidential Rolex with the box and papers, and a Mary Elizabeth Price painted screen, ca. 1925. Guess the top find!

Aired: 02/12/23 | Expires: 03/13/23
Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry, American Cruise Lines and Consumer Cellular. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 27
  • Season 26
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 25
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 24
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 23
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 22
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 21
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 20
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 19
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 18
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 17
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 16
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 15
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 14
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 13
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 12
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 11
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 10
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Junk in the Trunk 12
Catch a trunkful of never-before-seen treasures from ROADSHOW's season 27 tour.
Episode: S27 E25 | 52:26
Watch 52:27
Antiques Roadshow
Shelburne Museum, Hour 3
Watch vibrant Vermont treasures from Shelburne Museum, one is worth up to $150,000!
Episode: S27 E15 | 52:27
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Shelburne Museum, Hour 2
Visit the Green Mountain State for colorful finds. One is $50,000 to $125,000!
Episode: S27 E14 | 52:26
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Shelburne Museum, Hour 1
Get wowed by shocking finds from ROADSHOW's first hour at Shelburne Museum!
Episode: S27 E13 | 52:26
Watch 52:27
Antiques Roadshow
Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 3
You won’t be-leaf the top Boise find in the “City of Trees,” appraised for up to $100,000!
Episode: S27 E12 | 52:27
Watch 52:27
Antiques Roadshow
Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 2
Watch breathtaking Boise appraisals at Idaho Botanical Garden. One is up to $40,000!
Episode: S27 E11 | 52:27
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 1
Gem State treasures sparkle at Idaho Botanical Garden including a discovery up to $80,000!
Episode: S27 E10 | 52:26
Watch 52:28
Antiques Roadshow
Did Grandma Lie?
Find out if family lore is fact or fiction in this special episode. One item is $85,000!
Episode: S27 E23 | 52:28
Watch 52:18
Antiques Roadshow
Wags to Riches
Watch furry ROADSHOW finds that will be sure to leave tails wagging for more!
Episode: S27 E22 | 52:18
Watch 52:27
Antiques Roadshow
Cheekwood Estate & Gardens, Hour 3
New noteworthy Nashville appraisals at Cheekwood Estate & Garden. One is up to $50,000!
Episode: S27 E9 | 52:27