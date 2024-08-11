© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Antiques Roadshow

Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 1

Season 28 Episode 26

2009 Atlantic City finds reevaluated in today’s market including a Walt Whitman inscribed Memoranda, 1906 – 1909 Buffalo Bill & Pawnee Bill posters, and an 1870 Cornelius Krieghoff oil painting. One is updated to $150K-$250K!

Aired: 09/22/24
Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
