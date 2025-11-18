Before America |Michigan’s Forgotten Women of Pontiac’s War

Extras
Michigan’s Indigenous history that helped spark the American Revolution.
A 1763 lacrosse match at Fort Michilimackinac turns into a daring Native rebellion.
Reframing America’s origins through Native resistance in the Great Lakes.
A decade before the American Revolution, Indigenous women played crucial roles in Pontiac’s War. They carried intelligence, protected trade, guided diplomacy, and shaped decisions that changed Michigan’s history. This episode uncovers the women long erased from the story—and the power they held in the Great Lakes world.