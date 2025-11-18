© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Before America

Before America |Michigan’s Forgotten Women of Pontiac’s War

Season 2025 Episode 3 | 6m 02s

A decade before the American Revolution, Indigenous women played crucial roles in Pontiac’s War. They carried intelligence, protected trade, guided diplomacy, and shaped decisions that changed Michigan’s history. This episode uncovers the women long erased from the story—and the power they held in the Great Lakes world.

Aired: 11/29/25
Extras
Watch 4:51
Before America
Before America | How Michigan’s Indigenous Nations Sparked the American Revolution
Michigan’s Indigenous history that helped spark the American Revolution.
Episode: S2025 E4 | 4:51
Watch 5:07
Before America
Before America | The Lacrosse Game That Sparked a Native Uprising
A 1763 lacrosse match at Fort Michilimackinac turns into a daring Native rebellion.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 5:07
Watch 0:30
Before America
Official Trailer | Before America
Reframing America’s origins through Native resistance in the Great Lakes.
Preview: S2025 | 0:30