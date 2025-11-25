© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Beyond the Score with Al Martin

Women Taking The Reins

Season 2 Episode 201 | 26m 46s

Al Martin spotlights the rise of women's sports and the voices leading the charge for equality, recognition, and growth. From packed arenas and national celebrations on National Girls and Women in Sports Day to the grit and grace of rodeo queens breaking barriers this episode explores how women across different athletic arenas are transforming the game on and off the field.

Aired: 12/03/25
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
TRAILER | Beyond the Score Season Two
Season 2 premieres Thu Dec 4, 2025 at 6 pm on WKAR-TV 23.1. A WKAR original series.
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
CLIP: The Meme-orable Moment
Al Martin visits The Big House to find out what it's like to become an internet sensation.
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
CLIP: Breaking Ground
Hip hop fundamentals build community in Lansing and around the world.
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
CLIP: Panel Discussion on Mental Health Awareness
James Moore and Terry Hessbrook talk in-studio about athletes and mental health.
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
CLIP: A Perfect Dismount
Al Martin learns about the people behind the meteoric rise of MSU Gymnastics.
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
CLIP: Making Space
Anthony Ianni shares his experiences playing and watching basketball with autism.
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
CLIP: For Brady
Terry and Kristy Hessbrook share their son’s story, raising awareness about mental health.
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
Gymnastics Team Reaches New Heights & Sensory Space Finds New Home
Anthony Ianni profile and the emergence of MSU gymnastics.
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
Mental Health in Sports
Athletes and mental health. Guests James Moore and Terry Hessbrook.
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
Viral Moments From Hip Hop to Home Plate
Inside minor league baseball, breaking, and sports memes.
