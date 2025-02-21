© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Call the Midwife

Episode 1

Season 14 Episode 1 | 52m 36s

Protests on the Isle of Dogs cause chaos for the Nonnatus team, while an apparent immaculate conception concerns the midwives. Sister Julienne and Trixie plan to fight back the Board of Health’s disapproval of the way Nonnatus House operates.

Aired: 03/29/25 | Expires: 06/17/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Season 14 Preview
The midwives enter the 1970s, which brings with it new challenges for Nonnatus House.
Preview: S14 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
Call the Midwife
Extended Season 14 Preview
The midwives enter the 1970s, which brings with it new challenges for Nonnatus House.
Preview: S14 | 1:00
Watch 6:14
Call the Midwife
Cast on What's to Come in the 2024 Holiday Special
Cast members share a preview of what’s to come in the 2024 Call the Midwife Holiday Special.
Clip: S14 E0 | 6:14
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2024 Preview
It’s Christmastime in 1969, but fears of the flu and an escaped prisoner loom over Nonnatus House.
Preview: S14 E0 | 0:30
Watch 1:27
Call the Midwife
Cast Talks Homemade Christmas Gifts
Find out which cast members are busy making gifts when they aren’t in front of the camera.
Clip: S14 E0 | 1:27
Watch 1:21
Call the Midwife
Cast on Their Favorite Holiday Foods
Find out what your favorite Call the Midwife cast members love to eat during the holidays.
Clip: S14 E0 | 1:21
Watch 1:36
Call the Midwife
Cast Weighs in on Mince Meat Pies - Yay or Nay?
In this clip, the Call the Midwife cast dish on what they really think of mince meat pies.
Clip: S14 E0 | 1:36
Watch 1:03
Call the Midwife
Romance is in the Air for Nancy
While filling in for Miss Higgins at the office, Nancy meets Roger Nobel, a medical salesman.
Clip: S14 E0 | 1:03
Watch 1:13
Call the Midwife
Trixie Helps in the Search for Reggie
When Trixie learns the police have halted their search for Reggie, she jumps into action.
Clip: S14 E0 | 1:13
Watch 2:06
Call the Midwife
Sister Veronica and Geoffrey Have a Heart-to-Heart
Teaming up in the kitchen leads to a heartful conversation between Sister Veronica and Geoffrey.
Clip: S14 E0 | 2:06