© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Call the Midwife

Episode 2

Season 13 Episode 2 | 54m 00s

Shelagh and Joyce assist a heavily pregnant woman dealing with a severe mold infestation in her new flat. Nancy attends a "Raise the Roof Campaign" meeting against some of her peers' wishes. Trixie takes secret driving lessons from Fred.

Aired: 02/22/24 | Expires: 06/04/24
Funding for Call the Midwife is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 2 Preview
Shelagh and Joyce assist a heavily pregnant woman whose new flat is infested with mold.
Preview: S13 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Season 13 Preview
It's 1969, and Nonnatus House kicks off a new pupil midwife training.
Preview: S13 | 0:30
Watch 0:35
Call the Midwife
A Tortoise in the Clinic?
Timothy asks Miss Higgins to help hide a live Christmas present in the clinic.
Clip: S13 E0 | 0:35
Watch 2:01
Call the Midwife
Sister Monica Joan: This is My Last Christmas
Sister Monica Joan asserts that this upcoming Christmas will be her last one on Earth.
Clip: S13 E0 | 2:01
Watch 1:41
Call the Midwife
A Plan to Cheer Up Sister Monica Joan
Sister Julienne rounds up help to put on a Christmas Nativity play for Sister Monica Joan.
Clip: S13 E0 | 1:41
Watch 5:08
Call the Midwife
Cast on What's to Come in the 2023 Holiday Special
Trixie, Nancy, Dr. Turner and more give some Holiday hints.
Clip: S13 E0 | 5:08
Watch 0:44
Call the Midwife
Turners Need a Christmas Miracle
Has the Christmas tortoise died... or just gotten too cold?
Clip: S13 E0 | 0:44
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2023 Preview
Two weeks before Christmas, delicate situations cause uncertainty for the midwifes.
Preview: S13 E0 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Binge Classic Call the Midwife Holiday Specials
Binge classic Call the Midwife Holiday Specials and get ready for the all-new episode.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 1:44
Call the Midwife
Trixie's Bachelorette Spa Day
Trixie's 'hen-do' spa day offers the ladies a chance to relax before the big wedding.
Clip: S12 E8 | 1:44