Call the Midwife

Episode 3

Season 14 Episode 3 | 53m 15s

Rosalind delivers a baby with a suspicious spinal lesion and Dr. Turner suspects spina bifida. Meanwhile, during her district rounds, Joyce is about to visit a difficult patient when a sudden gas explosion ensues chaos and leaves many injured.

Aired: 04/12/25 | Expires: 06/17/25
Funding for Call the Midwife is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 4 Preview
The sisters welcome a new postulant, Sister Catherine, to Nonnatus House.
Preview: S14 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 3 Preview
Rosalind delivers a baby with a suspicious spinal lesion. A sudden gas explosion shocks all.
Preview: S14 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 2 Preview
Trixie cares for a single mother recently discharged from a psychiatric hospital.
Preview: S14 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Season 14 Preview
The midwives enter the 1970s, which brings with it new challenges for Nonnatus House.
Preview: S14 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
Call the Midwife
Extended Season 14 Preview
The midwives enter the 1970s, which brings with it new challenges for Nonnatus House.
Preview: S14 | 1:00
Watch 4:24
Call the Midwife
First Look: New Midwives, New Decade, New Drama in Season 14
The midwives enter the 1970s, which brings with it new challenges for Nonnatus House.
Preview: S14 | 4:24
Watch 1:21
Call the Midwife
Cast on Their Favorite Holiday Foods
Find out what your favorite Call the Midwife cast members love to eat during the holidays.
Clip: S14 E0 | 1:21
Watch 1:27
Call the Midwife
Cast Talks Homemade Christmas Gifts
Find out which cast members are busy making gifts when they aren’t in front of the camera.
Clip: S14 E0 | 1:27
Watch 1:36
Call the Midwife
Cast Weighs in on Mince Meat Pies - Yay or Nay?
In this clip, the Call the Midwife cast dish on what they really think of mince meat pies.
Clip: S14 E0 | 1:36
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2024 Preview
It’s Christmastime in 1969, but fears of the flu and an escaped prisoner loom over Nonnatus House.
Preview: S14 E0 | 0:30