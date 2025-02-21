Extras
The sisters welcome a new postulant, Sister Catherine, to Nonnatus House.
Rosalind delivers a baby with a suspicious spinal lesion. A sudden gas explosion shocks all.
Trixie cares for a single mother recently discharged from a psychiatric hospital.
The midwives enter the 1970s, which brings with it new challenges for Nonnatus House.
Find out what your favorite Call the Midwife cast members love to eat during the holidays.
Find out which cast members are busy making gifts when they aren’t in front of the camera.
In this clip, the Call the Midwife cast dish on what they really think of mince meat pies.
It’s Christmastime in 1969, but fears of the flu and an escaped prisoner loom over Nonnatus House.