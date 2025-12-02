Holiday Special 2025

Extras
Senior members of the convent swap the snowy East End of London for sun-drenched Hong Kong.
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
Miss Higgins, Roger, and Nancy team up to break some exciting news to Colette.
Sporting a peep toe? You have Sister Hilda's stamp of approval.
Joyce faces a disciplinary hearing over a recent complaint which has been upheld.
While Sister Catherine is happy to become a novice, she can’t help but think of her family.
A dustbin strike creates a refuse site outside Nonnatus House. Joyce handles a rude patient.
Unlike some of her colleagues, Sister Monica Joan isn’t worried about the dustmen’s strike.
Bakery owner Bernie Midgely doesn't arrive to the maternity ward empty-handed.
Sister Veronica and Sister Monica Joan listen to the radio program.