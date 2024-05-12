Bike Fitter | Laura Harris

Extras
Callan “digs” into a career in archaeology and anthropology with Stacey Camp!
Genesis explores infrastructure design and construction with Civil Engineer Tula Ngasala!
Janellyn looks back at her exciting adventures exploring STEM-related careers!
Genesis gets a “kick” learning the physics of Tang Soo Do with Master Quiana Powell!
Janellyn learns about the lifesaving technology of Nano-Biosensors!
Janellyn has an “energizing” tour with Power and Water Plant Director, Sherri Jett!
Genesis learns how STEM is integral to transition services for the visually impaired.
Genesis dives into exploring marine archaeology with Melanie Damour!