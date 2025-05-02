© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Curious About Careers

Orchestra Conductor | Katherine Kilburn

Season 9 Episode 903 | 2m 00s

Learn about conducting with Aikem as she gets a lesson from Michigan State's Assistant Director of Orchestras, Dr. Katherine Kilburn! See the entire process from reading sheet music, to rehearsing with a string quartet! Original production funding for Curious About Careers was provided by Capital Area College Access Network and United Way South Central Michigan.

Aired: 05/16/25
Original production funding for Curious About Careers was provided by Capital Area College Access Network and United Way South Central Michigan.
