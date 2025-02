Nandi Comer, Michigan’s first Poet Laureate in over 60 years, shares her spoken word as well as her mission to spread the joys of poetry by presenting Iraqi American Poet Alise Alousi and Detroit-based Poet Charisma Holly. Alousi shares her experience working with youth as well as two poems of self-reflection. Holly performs two dynamic poems on the future and dealing with love at a young age.