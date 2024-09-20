Bass on Crystal Lake, Walleye on Saginaw Bay, Bragging Board

Extras
Late night coyote hunting and the DNR talks about license fee increases.
This week we do some ice fishing in west Michigan and the northern lower.
This week we look back at our 3 favorite stories of the year!
We visit Saginaw Bay for some Walleye, then we go out to Ludington for some Kings!
This week we learn about underwater spearing and visit a bow fishing tournament.
This week we chase some Lake Trout and Cisco, then we learn about pointing labs.
This week we have a Walleye fishing tournament on Lake St. Clair.
This week we do some bow fishing on Saginaw bay, and we chase some salmon on Lake Michigan as well!
This week we chase some trout after dark, and learn more about the state record flathead catfish!
This week we start at a turkey camp, then hit Lake Michigan for some Salmon.