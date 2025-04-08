© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Michigan Out-of-Doors

Steelhead fishing, Coho fishing, Walleye fishing

Season 25 Episode 2515 | 26m 47s

This week we start on the Grand River chasing Steelhead, then we head to Lake Michigan for some Coho, and end the show Walleye fishing on Lake Erie!

Aired: 04/09/25 | Expires: 04/10/26
Watch 26:47
Michigan Out-of-Doors
Coyote Hunting, DNR Interview
Late night coyote hunting and the DNR talks about license fee increases.
Episode: S25 E2503 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Michigan Out-of-Doors
Ice Fishing
This week we do some ice fishing in west Michigan and the northern lower.
Episode: S25 E2502 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Michigan Out-of-Doors
2024 Favorite Stories
This week we look back at our 3 favorite stories of the year!
Episode: S25 E2501 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Michigan Out-of-Doors
Walleye Fishing, Salmon Fishing, MUCC Shoot
We visit Saginaw Bay for some Walleye, then we go out to Ludington for some Kings!
Episode: S24 E28 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Michigan Out-of-Doors
Spearfishing, Bow Fishing, Food Plots
This week we learn about underwater spearing and visit a bow fishing tournament.
Episode: S24 E27 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Michigan Out-of-Doors
Bass on Crystal Lake, Walleye on Saginaw Bay, Bragging Board
We start on Crystal Lake for some Smallmouth, then hit Saginaw Bay with a team of women anglers!
Episode: S24 E26 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Michigan Out-of-Doors
Lake Trout and Cisco, Pointing Labs, Recipe
This week we chase some Lake Trout and Cisco, then we learn about pointing labs.
Episode: S24 E25 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Michigan Out-of-Doors
Walleye Fishing, Pier Fishing, Pond Fishing
This week we have a Walleye fishing tournament on Lake St. Clair.
Episode: S24 E24 | 26:47
Watch 22:01
Michigan Out-of-Doors
Bow Fishing, Salmon Fishing
This week we do some bow fishing on Saginaw bay, and we chase some salmon on Lake Michigan as well!
Episode: S24 E23 | 22:01
Watch 26:47
Michigan Out-of-Doors
Trout Fishing, Flathead Fishing
This week we chase some trout after dark, and learn more about the state record flathead catfish!
Episode: S24 E22 | 26:47