MSU Commencements

College of Osteopathic Medicine | Spring 2023

Season 2023 Episode 1 | 2hr 49m 17s

College of Osteopathic Medicine - Spring 2023 Commencement Ceremony

Aired: 05/08/23
College of Osteopathic Medicine | Spring 2023
For information on upcoming Michigan State University commencement ceremonies, visit:
commencement.msu.edu
College of Education | Spring 2023
Watch 1:34:43
MSU Commencements
College of Education | Spring 2023
College of Education | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E16 | 1:34:43
College of Engineering | Spring 2023
Watch 2:03:28
MSU Commencements
College of Engineering | Spring 2023
College of Engineering | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E17 | 2:03:28
College of Nursing | Spring 2023
Watch 1:15:45
MSU Commencements
College of Nursing | Spring 2023
College of Nursing | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E12 | 1:15:45
Residential College in the Arts and Humanities | Spring 2023
Watch 56:20
MSU Commencements
Residential College in the Arts and Humanities | Spring 2023
Residential College in the Arts and Humanities | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E13 | 56:20
College of Arts and Letters | Spring 2023
Watch 1:13:57
MSU Commencements
College of Arts and Letters | Spring 2023
College of Arts and Letters | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E15 | 1:13:57
College of Music | Spring 2023
Watch 1:34:22
MSU Commencements
College of Music | Spring 2023
College of Music | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E10 | 1:34:22
College of Social Science | Spring 2023
Watch 2:36:40
MSU Commencements
College of Social Science | Spring 2023
College of Social Science | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E14 | 2:36:40
Broad College of Business | Spring 2023
Watch 2:18:08
MSU Commencements
Broad College of Business | Spring 2023
Broad College of Business | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E7 | 2:18:08
College of Natural Science | Spring 2023
Watch 2:16:02
MSU Commencements
College of Natural Science | Spring 2023
College of Natural Science | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E11 | 2:16:02
College of Agriculture and Natural Resources | Spring 2023
Watch 1:37:15
MSU Commencements
College of Agriculture and Natural Resources | Spring 2023
College of Agriculture and Natural Resources | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E6 | 1:37:15