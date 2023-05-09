© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR is supported by
WKAR is supported by
MSU Commencements

Doctoral Degrees | Spring 2023

Season 2023 Episode 3 | 2hr 20m 28s

Doctoral Degrees - Spring 2023 Commencement ceremony.

Aired: 05/08/23
Doctoral Degrees | Spring 2023
For information on upcoming Michigan State University commencement ceremonies, visit:
commencement.msu.edu
Extras
Racehorse deaths draw scrutiny of industry safety practices
Watch 5:50
PBS NewsHour
Racehorse deaths draw scrutiny of industry safety practices
Alarming spate of racehorse deaths draws scrutiny of industry safety practices
Clip: S2023 E140 | 5:50
News Wrap: Debt ceiling looms as Biden attends G7 talks
Watch 2:00
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Debt ceiling looms as Biden attends G7 talks
News Wrap: Debt ceiling standoff looms as Biden attends G7 talks
Clip: S2023 E140 | 2:00
The promises and potential pitfalls of AI’s use in medicine
Watch 6:35
PBS NewsHour
The promises and potential pitfalls of AI’s use in medicine
The promises and potential pitfalls of artificial intelligence in medicine
Clip: S2023 E140 | 6:35
Native communities in Louisiana fight rising sea levels
Watch 8:16
PBS NewsHour
Native communities in Louisiana fight rising sea levels
Native communities in Louisiana fight to save their land from rising seas
Clip: S2023 E140 | 8:16
May 20, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 20, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 20, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E140 | 26:45
News Wrap: Debt limit negotiations at standstill
Watch 4:02
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Debt limit negotiations at standstill
News Wrap: Debt limit negotiations at standstill with time running out
Clip: S2023 E139 | 4:02
U.S. will help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets
Watch 5:52
PBS NewsHour
U.S. will help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets
What the plan to provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine means for the war against Russia
Clip: S2023 E139 | 5:52
Syria welcomed back into Arab League after years of war
Watch 7:27
PBS NewsHour
Syria welcomed back into Arab League after years of war
Syria and Assad regime welcomed back into Arab League after years of civil war
Clip: S2023 E139 | 7:27
'Shadow Docket' explores Supreme Court's growing influence
Watch 6:38
PBS NewsHour
'Shadow Docket' explores Supreme Court's growing influence
New book 'Shadow Docket' explores Supreme Court's growing influence on American law
Clip: S2023 E139 | 6:38
Jim Brown's life and legacy as a football great and activist
Watch 7:18
PBS NewsHour
Jim Brown's life and legacy as a football great and activist
A look at Jim Brown's life and legacy as a football great and activist
Clip: S2023 E139 | 7:18
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • MSU Commencements Season 2023
  • Season 2022
  • 2021 MSU Commencements
  • 2020 MSU Commencements
  • 2019 MSU Commencements
  • 2018 MSU Commencements
  • 2017 MSU Commencements
  • 2016 MSU Commencements
  • 2015 MSU Commencements
  • 2014 MSU Commencements
  • 2013 MSU Commencements
Veterinary Medicine | Spring 2023
Watch 1:48:47
MSU Commencements
Veterinary Medicine | Spring 2023
Veterinary Medicine | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E18 | 1:48:47
Lyman Briggs College | Spring 2023
Watch 1:28:29
MSU Commencements
Lyman Briggs College | Spring 2023
Lyman Briggs College | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E9 | 1:28:29
James Madison College | Spring 2023
Watch 1:47:24
MSU Commencements
James Madison College | Spring 2023
James Madison College | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E8 | 1:47:24
College of Social Science | Spring 2023
Watch 2:36:40
MSU Commencements
College of Social Science | Spring 2023
College of Social Science | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E14 | 2:36:40
College of Agriculture and Natural Resources | Spring 2023
Watch 1:37:15
MSU Commencements
College of Agriculture and Natural Resources | Spring 2023
College of Agriculture and Natural Resources | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E6 | 1:37:15
Broad College of Business | Spring 2023
Watch 2:18:08
MSU Commencements
Broad College of Business | Spring 2023
Broad College of Business | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E7 | 2:18:08
College of Natural Science | Spring 2023
Watch 2:16:02
MSU Commencements
College of Natural Science | Spring 2023
College of Natural Science | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E11 | 2:16:02
College of Education | Spring 2023
Watch 1:34:43
MSU Commencements
College of Education | Spring 2023
College of Education | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E16 | 1:34:43
College of Nursing | Spring 2023
Watch 1:15:45
MSU Commencements
College of Nursing | Spring 2023
College of Nursing | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E12 | 1:15:45
Residential College in the Arts and Humanities | Spring 2023
Watch 56:20
MSU Commencements
Residential College in the Arts and Humanities | Spring 2023
Residential College in the Arts and Humanities | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E13 | 56:20