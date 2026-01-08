Grasslands | Parenthood

Extras
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
How does a densely populated nation like Singapore transform into a lush green oasis?
Go behind the scenes with “Jaguar Beach” cameraman and producer Brian Moghari.
Cameraman and producer Filipe DeAndrade shares the challenges and triumphs behind “Jaguar Beach.”
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.