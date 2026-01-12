© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Nature

Jungles | Parenthood

Season 44 Episode 9

See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment. An orangutan spends eight years teaching her baby the ways of jungle living, and a crab becomes the ultimate chemist to create the perfect home for her crablets.

Aired: 02/24/26
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, The Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Dr. George Stanley and Sandra Caruso, Colin S. Edwards, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Seton J. Melvin, Sandra Atlas Bass, George D. Smith Fund, Inc., Dr. Coralyn W. Whitney Program Fund for Science and Nature, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, The Hite Foundation, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Paul H. Klingenstein and Kathleen R. Bole, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, and by Viewers Like You.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Jungles"
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Preview: S44 E9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Oceans"
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Preview: S44 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Freshwater"
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Preview: S44 E7 | 0:30
Watch 2:28
Nature
This Pregnant Monkey Is Not Ready (Yet)
Even in the wild, no one is born knowing how to be a parent.
Clip: S44 E6 | 2:28
Watch 3:15
Nature
Wasps Feed Live Caterpillars to Young
Why does a potter wasp seal living caterpillars inside her nest?
Clip: S44 E6 | 3:15
Watch 2:57
Nature
How Crane Parents Defend Their Eggs
When danger threatens the nest, these crane parents must stand together.
Clip: S44 E6 | 2:57
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Grasslands"
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Preview: S44 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:19
Nature
Mom and Newborn Monkey Escape Wild Dogs
Shortly after giving birth, a mother and her newborn face a dangerous threat.
Clip: S44 E6 | 2:19
Watch 17:23
Nature
The Comeback Cat | WILD HOPE
Once on the brink of extinction, the Iberian lynx has been given a chance to thrive again.
Special: 17:23
Watch 2:13
Nature
Brotherhood of Giants
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:13