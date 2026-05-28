What to expect from the U.S. as the World Cup approaches

We are weeks away from the first men’s World Cup on U.S. soil in more than 30 years. There's great anticipation around it, plenty of complaints about high prices, and questions about how the U.S. team will fare. Geoff Bennett discussed more with soccer writer Leander Schaerlaeckens, author of “The Long Game: U.S. Men's Soccer and Its Savage, Four-Decade Journey to the Top, or Thereabouts."