What to expect from the U.S. as the World Cup approaches

Extras
May 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Palestinian woman detained for a year after protesting war in Gaza describes experience
How renaming PCOS to PMOS could improve care for millions of women
Trump stock trades fuel accusations of corruption and profiting off presidency
Vance says U.S. and Iran make progress, but Trump’s backing unclear
Ukraine’s foreign minister says drone attacks in Russia could pressure Putin to end war
An up-close look at the Strait of Hormuz from both land and water
News Wrap: Treasury taking steps for $250 bill featuring Trump's image
How AI is helping researchers develop antibiotics to fight drug-resistant infections
News Wrap: 11 presumed dead after Washington paper mill tank implosion