© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

What the Supreme Court rulings mean for presidential power

Season 2026 Episode 133 | 6m 13s

The U.S. Supreme Court issued two major rulings on Monday that significantly expand presidential power and President Trump's attempt to further reshape the federal government. Amna Nawaz discussed more with Supreme Court analyst and SCOTUSblog co-founder Amy Howe.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E133 | 57:46
Watch 10:15
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's focus on the SAVE Act
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's focus on the SAVE Act
Clip: S2026 E133 | 10:15
Watch 4:51
PBS News Hour
Venezuela rescue efforts grow desperate as death toll rises
Venezuela rescue efforts grow desperate as death toll rises and aftershock rattles country
Clip: S2026 E133 | 4:51
Watch 5:35
PBS News Hour
Ruling proves Fed is unique agency, Lisa Cook's lawyer says
Supreme Court ruling proves Federal Reserve is unique agency, Lisa Cook's lawyer says
Clip: S2026 E133 | 5:35
Watch 6:46
PBS News Hour
American dream slipping from DACA recipients, report finds
American dream slipping out of reach for many DACA recipients, new report finds
Clip: S2026 E133 | 6:46
Watch 56:46
PBS News Hour
June 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E132 | 56:46
Watch 4:46
PBS News Hour
Crews search for survivors in rubble after Venezuela quakes
Crews race to find survivors in mountains of rubble after Venezuela earthquakes
Clip: S2026 E132 | 4:46
Watch 5:47
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Bolton pleads guilty in classified info case
News Wrap: Bolton pleads guilty to retaining classified informationNEWS WRAP
Clip: S2026 E132 | 5:47
Watch 6:05
PBS News Hour
Why school districts are limiting screen time for students
Why more school districts are limiting screen time for students
Clip: S2026 E132 | 6:05
Watch 7:55
PBS News Hour
Trump's TPS policy is a 'job killer,' Ohio Gov. DeWine says
Trump's TPS policy is a 'job killer' and bad for Ohio, Gov. DeWine says
Clip: S2026 E132 | 7:55