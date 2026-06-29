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PBS News Hour

American dream slipping from DACA recipients, report finds

Season 2026 Episode 133 | 6m 46s

The American dream is slipping further out of reach for young adults who were brought to this country without authorization as children. A new report says recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, face barriers not by a lack of ambition or talent, but by policy. Liz Landers spoke with Gaby Pacheco, one of the report's authors.

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Extras
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PBS News Hour
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What the Supreme Court rulings mean for presidential power
Clip: S2026 E133 | 6:13
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PBS News Hour
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Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's focus on the SAVE Act
Clip: S2026 E133 | 10:15
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PBS News Hour
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Clip: S2026 E133 | 4:51
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PBS News Hour
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PBS News Hour
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June 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E132 | 56:46
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PBS News Hour
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Clip: S2026 E132 | 1:49
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PBS News Hour
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Clip: S2026 E132 | 2:18
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PBS News Hour
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Clip: S2026 E132 | 5:47