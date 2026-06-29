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PBS News Hour

Ruling proves Fed is unique agency, Lisa Cook's lawyer says

Season 2026 Episode 133 | 5m 35s

In a 5-4 ruling, Supreme Court justices said that President Trump does not have the power to fire Lisa Cook, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Geoff Bennett discussed that decision with Cook's lead counsel, Abbe Lowell.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
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