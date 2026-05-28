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PBS News Hour

Palestinian detained after protesting Gaza describes ordeal

Season 2026 Episode 110 | 7m 39s

In 2024, massive pro-Palestinian protests swept college campuses across the country, including at Columbia University. As the Trump administration intensified its immigration enforcement efforts, several non-citizen student protesters were taken into ICE detention. Leqaa Kordia was one of them and remained detained for more than a year. Lisa Desjardins spoke with her about her experience.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E110 | 57:46
Watch 7:17
PBS News Hour
What to expect from the U.S. as the World Cup approaches
What to expect from the U.S. team as the World Cup approaches
Clip: S2026 E110 | 7:17
Watch 4:21
PBS News Hour
Vance: U.S., Iran make progress, but Trump’s backing unclear
Vance says U.S. and Iran make progress, but Trump’s backing unclear
Clip: S2026 E110 | 4:21
Watch 6:58
PBS News Hour
How renaming PCOS to PMOS could improve care for millions
How renaming PCOS to PMOS could improve care for millions of women
Clip: S2026 E110 | 6:58
Watch 6:43
PBS News Hour
Ukrainian FM says attacks in Russia could pressure Putin
Ukraine’s foreign minister says drone attacks in Russia could pressure Putin to end war
Clip: S2026 E110 | 6:43
Watch 4:44
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Treasury pushes for $250 bill featuring Trump
News Wrap: Treasury taking steps for $250 bill featuring Trump's image
Clip: S2026 E110 | 4:44
Watch 6:46
PBS News Hour
A rare look at the Strait of Hormuz from both land and water
An up-close look at the Strait of Hormuz from both land and water
Clip: S2026 E110 | 6:46
Watch 8:08
PBS News Hour
Trump trades fuel accusations of profiting off presidency
Trump stock trades fuel accusations of corruption and profiting off presidency
Clip: S2026 E110 | 8:08
Watch 8:51
PBS News Hour
Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf on 'Death of a Salesman'
Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf on bringing 'Death of a Salesman' back to Broadway
Clip: S2026 E109 | 8:51
Watch 3:54
PBS News Hour
New museum spotlights Thaddeus Stevens’ abolitionist legacy
New museum spotlights Thaddeus Stevens’ abolitionist legacy
Clip: S2026 E109 | 3:54