News Wrap: Treasury pushes for $250 bill featuring Trump

Extras
What to expect from the U.S. team as the World Cup approaches
Palestinian woman detained for a year after protesting war in Gaza describes experience
May 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Vance says U.S. and Iran make progress, but Trump’s backing unclear
Trump stock trades fuel accusations of corruption and profiting off presidency
Ukraine’s foreign minister says drone attacks in Russia could pressure Putin to end war
How renaming PCOS to PMOS could improve care for millions of women
An up-close look at the Strait of Hormuz from both land and water
May 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf on bringing 'Death of a Salesman' back to Broadway