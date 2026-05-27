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PBS News Hour

Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf on 'Death of a Salesman'

Season 2026 Episode 109 | 8m 51s

"Death of a Salesman" tells the story of Willy Loman, a traveling salesman chasing the American Dream but never quite able to reach it. Now, the classic is back on Broadway in a new production that underscores the play’s enduring relevance. Senior arts correspondent Jeffrey Brown sat down with actors Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
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May 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
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May 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E108 | 56:46
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On the ground at the Iranian school devastated by airstrike
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Clip: S2026 E108 | 7:33
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Health workers in Africa struggle to slow Ebola outbreak
Clip: S2026 E108 | 4:53
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PBS News Hour
Trump's 4th medical checkup renews scrutiny of his health
Trump's 4th medical checkup renews public scrutiny of his health
Clip: S2026 E108 | 4:24
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PBS News Hour
Giving Iran control of strait a mistake, Bolton argues
Giving Iran control of Strait of Hormuz would be a mistake, Bolton argues
Clip: S2026 E108 | 6:44
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PBS News Hour
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Iran says U.S. acting in 'bad faith' after strikes during peace talks
Clip: S2026 E108 | 4:16
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PBS News Hour
News Wrap: South Carolina Senate rejects redistricting push
News Wrap: South Carolina Senate rejects redistricting push
Clip: S2026 E108 | 5:48