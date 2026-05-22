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PBS News Hour

Tessa Thompson and Adrien Brody on new play 'The Fear of 13'

Season 2026 Episode 88 | 7m 33s

In 2004, Nick Yarris walked out of a Pennsylvania prison after 22 years on death row. His was the first death row case in Pennsylvania overturned by DNA evidence. His wrongful conviction is now the focus of the new play “The Fear of 13.” It stars Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in their Broadway debuts. Jeffrey Brown spoke with them for our Art in Action series, as part of our CANVAS coverage.

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