© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

April 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 87 | 57m 46s

April 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 04/26/26 | Expires: 05/27/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E86 | 57:46
Watch 3:20
PBS News Hour
Delegations head to Pakistan, renewing hopes for end to war
U.S., Iranian delegations head to Pakistan, renewing hopes for diplomatic end to war
Clip: S2026 E86 | 3:20
Watch 5:53
PBS News Hour
Arrest over Maduro raid bet fuels insider trading concerns
Soldier’s arrest over Polymarket bet on Maduro raid fuels insider trading concerns
Clip: S2026 E86 | 5:53
Watch 5:03
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: DOJ drops criminal probe into Jerome Powell
News Wrap: DOJ drops criminal probe into Jerome Powell
Clip: S2026 E86 | 5:03
Watch 6:01
PBS News Hour
Southern Lebanon weighs losses as ceasefire hangs by thread
Southern Lebanon weighs losses from Israeli strikes as ceasefire hangs by a thread
Clip: S2026 E86 | 6:01
Watch 9:01
PBS News Hour
Adm. William McRaven reflects on American spirit in new book
Adm. William McRaven reflects on American spirit and the nation’s future in new book
Clip: S2026 E86 | 9:01
Watch 11:22
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on the partisan redistricting battle
Brooks and Capehart on the partisan redistricting battle
Clip: S2026 E86 | 11:22
Watch 9:57
PBS News Hour
Inside Chornobyl, 40 years after the nuclear disaster
Inside Chornobyl, 40 years after the world's worst nuclear disaster
Clip: S2026 E86 | 9:57
Watch 7:24
PBS News Hour
Israeli UN ambassador: IDF most moral military in the world
Israel's UN ambassador says IDF is 'most moral military in the world'
Clip: S2026 E85 | 7:24
Watch 7:24
PBS News Hour
DACA recipient deported then returned to U.S.
'This is my home,' says DACA recipient deported then returned to U.S.
Clip: S2026 E85 | 7:24