April 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
April 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
U.S., Iranian delegations head to Pakistan, renewing hopes for diplomatic end to war
Soldier’s arrest over Polymarket bet on Maduro raid fuels insider trading concerns
News Wrap: DOJ drops criminal probe into Jerome Powell
Southern Lebanon weighs losses from Israeli strikes as ceasefire hangs by a thread
Adm. William McRaven reflects on American spirit and the nation’s future in new book
Brooks and Capehart on the partisan redistricting battle
Inside Chornobyl, 40 years after the world's worst nuclear disaster
Israel's UN ambassador says IDF is 'most moral military in the world'
'This is my home,' says DACA recipient deported then returned to U.S.