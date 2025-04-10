© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

April 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 100 | 57m 46s

April 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 04/09/25 | Expires: 05/10/25
Watch 13:07
PBS News Hour
Trump pauses many of his tariffs but raises rate on China
Clip: S2025 E99 | 13:07
Watch 7:11
PBS News Hour
Top IRS official quits over plans to share personal data
Clip: S2025 E99 | 7:11
Watch 4:45
PBS News Hour
How the global trade wars could affect personal finances
Clip: S2025 E99 | 4:45
Watch 4:58
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: White House freezes Cornell, Northwestern funds
Clip: S2025 E99 | 4:58
Watch 10:16
PBS News Hour
Work of public servants highlighted in 'Who is Government?'
Clip: S2025 E99 | 10:16
Watch 6:54
PBS News Hour
'Handmaid's Tale' stars on the evolution of their characters
Clip: S2025 E99 | 6:54
Watch 4:02
PBS News Hour
What tariffs mean for the U.S. footwear industry
Clip: S2025 E99 | 4:02
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E99 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E98 | 57:46
Watch 8:04
PBS News Hour
Taiwan watches Ukraine war, fearing similar move from China
Clip: S2025 E98 | 8:04