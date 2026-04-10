April 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Vance heads to Pakistan for talks with Iran to end war
Hungarian election could end Orbán's grip on power and alter Europe's political landscape
How worried should Americans be as AI threatens jobs?
The potential impacts of the U.S. birth rate decline
Trump’s Iran strategy and rhetoric face scrutiny as Congress returns from recess
What people in Iran are saying about the war and their government
Israel agrees to talks with Lebanon as strikes there threaten fragile U.S.-Iran truce
Anthropic’s powerful new AI model raises concerns about high-tech risks
In rare public address, Melania Trump denies close relationship with Epstein
Israelis mark Passover in shadow of war: 'We cannot celebrate together'
WKAR is supported by
Add Your Support
You might be interested in