© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

April 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 101 | 57m 46s

April 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 04/10/25 | Expires: 05/11/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 11:39
PBS News Hour
Judge rules Trump administration can deport Khalil
Immigration judge rules Trump administration can deport Columbia protestor Mahmoud Khalil
Clip: S2025 E101 | 11:39
Watch 2:58
PBS News Hour
China raises tariffs on U.S. imports in trade war escalation
China raises tariffs on U.S. imports in latest escalation of trade war
Clip: S2025 E101 | 2:58
Watch 7:02
PBS News Hour
How Trump's trade war is impacting U.S. and global economies
How Trump's tariffs and trade war are impacting U.S. and global economies
Clip: S2025 E101 | 7:02
Watch 6:09
PBS News Hour
Former Navy SEAL on 'Warfare' and its depiction of combat
Former Navy SEAL on making the new film 'Warfare' and its authentic depiction of combat
Clip: S2025 E101 | 6:09
Watch 6:29
PBS News Hour
Patriotism takes hold in Taiwan amid threat from China
Patriotism takes hold in Taiwan in face of growing threats from China
Clip: S2025 E101 | 6:29
Watch 11:02
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump’s tariffs and market reaction
Brooks and Capehart on Trump’s tariffs and reaction from the markets
Clip: S2025 E101 | 11:02
Watch 5:24
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Tourist helicopter crashes in Hudson River
News Wrap: Investigators search for cause of tourist helicopter crash in New York
Clip: S2025 E101 | 5:24
Watch 4:23
PBS News Hour
Musician Nile Rodgers reflects on the roots of his artistry
Musician Nile Rodgers reflects on the roots of his artistry
Clip: S2025 E100 | 4:23
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E100 | 57:46
Watch 5:50
PBS News Hour
Trade war solution 'may take a while,' AEI's Scissors says
Solution to U.S.-China trade war 'may take a while,' AEI's Derek Scissors says
Clip: S2025 E100 | 5:50