PBS NewsHour

April 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 110 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the NewsHour, after some setbacks, the jury in the Donald Trump hush money trial is filled. The U.S. and Britain target Iran with new sanctions as the world waits for Israel's response to the weekend drone attack. Plus, scientists sound the alarm as warming waters trigger massive bleaching of the world's coral reefs.

Aired: 04/17/24 | Expires: 05/18/24
Boeing whistleblowers testify about company's safety issues
Clip: S2024 E109 | 4:48
Senate dismisses impeachment articles against Mayorkas
Clip: S2024 E109 | 6:49
Middle East experts on Israel's response to Iran's attack
Clip: S2024 E109 | 8:47
News Wrap: Biden calls for higher tariffs on Chinese metal
Clip: S2024 E109 | 5:41
How Kharkiv is coping after 2 years of Russian strikes
Clip: S2024 E109 | 4:51
Columbia University president faces antisemitism committee
Clip: S2024 E109 | 6:01
Iraqi PM on regional turmoil, partnership with U.S.
Clip: S2024 E109 | 14:11
April 17, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E109 | 56:45
'Civil War' explores a divided America at war with itself
Clip: S2024 E108 | 7:26
Johnson faces threat to speakership over aid plans
Clip: S2024 E108 | 8:10