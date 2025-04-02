© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

April 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 92 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, President Trump announces sweeping new tariffs that could shake up the U.S. and global economies. As Republicans hold two key seats in the House and Democrats best Elon Musk's chosen candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, a look at what the elections say about voter sentiment. Plus, how private equity's increasing role in health care is affecting patients.

Aired: 04/01/25 | Expires: 05/02/25
Watch 6:46
PBS News Hour
How Trump's tariffs could shake up U.S. and global economies
Clip: S2025 E92 | 6:46
Watch 8:35
PBS News Hour
Cuts will grind HHS work to a halt, former secretary says
Clip: S2025 E92 | 8:35
Watch 6:45
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Myanmar earthquake death toll tops 3,000
Clip: S2025 E92 | 6:45
Watch 8:33
PBS News Hour
What Florida and Wisconsin elections tell us about voters
Clip: S2025 E92 | 8:33
Watch 5:39
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court hears Planned Parenthood Medicaid funding case
Clip: S2025 E92 | 5:39
Watch 7:04
PBS News Hour
West Philadelphia uses art to confront neighborhood problems
Clip: S2025 E92 | 7:04
Watch 8:20
PBS News Hour
How private equity in health care is affecting patients
Clip: S2025 E92 | 8:20
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E91 | 57:46
Watch 10:42
PBS News Hour
How food aid made it hard for Haiti to produce its own
Clip: S2025 E91 | 10:42
Watch 6:42
PBS News Hour
Professor explains why he's leaving Yale amid Trump threats
Clip: S2025 E91 | 6:42