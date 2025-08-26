© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

August 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 238 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, President Trump tries to gain more control over the historically independent Federal Reserve by moving to fire a prominent member of its board. We speak with Baltimore's mayor after the president threatens to send in the National Guard. Plus, climate change and a dwindling water supply raise concerns for a California valley that helps feed the nation.

Aired: 08/25/25 | Expires: 09/25/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 4:46
PBS News Hour
Spotted lanternflies threaten East Coast vineyards
East Coast vineyards threatened by invasive spotted lanternflies
Clip: S2025 E238 | 4:46
Watch 2:54
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on the power of connection
A Brief But Spectacular take on the power of connection
Clip: S2025 E238 | 2:54
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E237 | 57:46
Watch 9:55
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Newsom's fight against Trump
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on whether Newsom's tactics against Trump are working
Clip: S2025 E237 | 9:55
Watch 7:12
PBS News Hour
Rep. Doggett on redistricting and pushback against Trump
Democratic Rep. Doggett on Texas redistricting battle and party's pushback against Trump
Clip: S2025 E237 | 7:12
Watch 5:13
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump signs order aimed at flag burning
News Wrap: Trump signs order aimed at flag burning
Clip: S2025 E237 | 5:13
Watch 7:07
PBS News Hour
Kilmar Abrego Garcia's attorney on new deportation effort
Kilmar Abrego Garcia's attorney discusses his case amid new deportation effort
Clip: S2025 E237 | 7:07
Watch 6:55
PBS News Hour
A look why presidents can control D.C.'s law enforcement
A look at D.C.'s unique history and why presidents can wield control of law enforcement
Clip: S2025 E237 | 6:55
Watch 8:10
PBS News Hour
5 journalists killed after Israel strikes Gaza hospital
Another 5 journalists killed after Israel strikes Gaza's largest hospital
Clip: S2025 E237 | 8:10
Watch 7:44
PBS News Hour
Is a bubble forming as AI investments drive economic growth?
Is a bubble forming as AI investments drive economic growth?
Clip: S2025 E237 | 7:44