August 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
East Coast vineyards threatened by invasive spotted lanternflies
A Brief But Spectacular take on the power of connection
August 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on whether Newsom's tactics against Trump are working
Democratic Rep. Doggett on Texas redistricting battle and party's pushback against Trump
News Wrap: Trump signs order aimed at flag burning
Kilmar Abrego Garcia's attorney discusses his case amid new deportation effort
A look at D.C.'s unique history and why presidents can wield control of law enforcement
Another 5 journalists killed after Israel strikes Gaza's largest hospital
Is a bubble forming as AI investments drive economic growth?