© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

August 27, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 241 | 57m 46s

August 27, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 08/26/24 | Expires: 09/26/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Line, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 26, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 26, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E240 | 57:46
Watch 6:27
PBS News Hour
How Americans hit by extreme weather feel about the future
How Americans affected by extreme weather events feel about the future
Clip: S2024 E240 | 6:27
Watch 9:17
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Harris' convention bump
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Harris' convention bump and if Trump will debate
Clip: S2024 E240 | 9:17
Watch 12:03
PBS News Hour
Sudanese families describe search for sanctuary amid war
Sudanese families describe their search for sanctuary as the brutal civil war rages on
Clip: S2024 E240 | 12:03
Watch 3:13
PBS News Hour
Campaign enters final stage as both conventions conclude
Presidential campaign enters final stage with both party conventions in rear-view mirror
Clip: S2024 E240 | 3:13
Watch 6:35
PBS News Hour
How NASA plans to bring stranded astronauts home
Why NASA is turning to SpaceX to bring Boeing Starliner astronauts home
Clip: S2024 E240 | 6:35
Watch 5:20
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Smith appeals dismissal of Trump documents case
News Wrap: Special counsel appeals dismissal of Trump's classified documents case
Clip: S2024 E240 | 5:20
Watch 8:34
PBS News Hour
Stephen King on his iconic career and 'You Like It Darker'
Stephen King reflects on his iconic career and latest release 'You Like It Darker'
Clip: S2024 E240 | 8:34
Watch 3:08
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel and Hezbollah exchange barrage of attacks
News Wrap: Netanyahu says Israeli strikes on Hezbollah ‘not the end of the story’
Clip: S2024 E239 | 3:08
Watch 6:25
PBS News Hour
Study: More Americans are self-managing abortions post-Roe
In post-Roe era, study finds more Americans are self-managing their abortions
Clip: S2024 E239 | 6:25