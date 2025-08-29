© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

August 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 241 | 57m 46s

August 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 08/28/25 | Expires: 09/28/25
Minneapolis mourns lives lost in Catholic school shooting
News Wrap: Russian drone attack on Kyiv kills at least 18
'Public health is in trouble,' says former CDC official
Why European countries want to reimpose sanctions on Iran
Man speaks after wife's ICE detention led to hospitalization
N.H. arts groups face budget blow as state slashes funding
Katrina's lasting impact and concerns over future storms
August 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
What Americans can learn from Northern Ireland's history
