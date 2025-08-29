August 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Minneapolis mourns 2 children killed in Catholic school shooting
News Wrap: Russian drone attack on Kyiv kills at least 18
'Public health is in trouble,' says high-ranking CDC leader who resigned in protest
Why European countries want to reimpose harsh sanctions on Iran
'We felt ambushed,' man says after wife's ICE detention led to hospitalization
New Hampshire arts groups face double budget blow as state slashes funding
20 years later, a look at Katrina's lasting impact and concerns over future storms
August 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
What Americans can learn from Northern Ireland's history of political violence