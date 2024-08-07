© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

August 7, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 221 | 57m 46s

August 7, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 08/06/24 | Expires: 09/06/24
Extras
Watch 3:56
PBS News Hour
Harris and Walz kick off battleground state tour
Harris and Walz kick off battleground state tour on first full day as Democratic ticket
Clip: S2024 E221 | 3:56
Watch 7:16
PBS News Hour
Democratic, GOP strategists on Trump's counter to Harris
Democratic, GOP strategists analyze Harris-Walz ticket and Trump's tactics against them
Clip: S2024 E221 | 7:16
Watch 6:52
PBS News Hour
Ukraine achieves success using U.S. weapons in Crimea
How Ukraine is achieving success using U.S. weapons in Russian-occupied region of Crimea
Clip: S2024 E221 | 6:52
Watch 6:47
PBS News Hour
Dearborn mayor says door is open for Harris to address Gaza
Dearborn mayor: 'The door is cracked open' for Harris to address frustrations over Gaza
Clip: S2024 E221 | 6:47
Watch 9:13
PBS News Hour
False accusations surrounding Olympic boxer ignite debate
False accusations surrounding Olympic boxer highlight debate around gender and sports
Clip: S2024 E221 | 9:13
Watch 6:58
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Debby expected to make 2nd landfall in Carolinas
News Wrap: Tropical Storm Debby expected to make 2nd landfall in Carolinas
Clip: S2024 E221 | 6:58
Watch 5:43
PBS News Hour
Ariz. Republican who fought Trump's claims loses primary
Arizona Republican who fought Trump's false election claims loses primary
Clip: S2024 E221 | 5:43
Watch 6:00
PBS News Hour
New panda duo set to debut at San Diego Zoo
Panda diplomacy makes a comeback with new duo set to debut in San Diego
Clip: S2024 E221 | 6:00
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 6, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 6, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E220 | 57:46
Watch 3:00
PBS News Hour
Tropical Storm Debby dumps torrential rains on Southeast
Tropical Storm Debby dumps historic amounts of rain as its stalls over Southeast
Clip: S2024 E220 | 3:00