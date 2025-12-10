© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

December 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 344 | 57m 46s

December 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 12/09/25 | Expires: 01/09/26
Extras
Watch 5:46
PBS News Hour
Federal Reserve cuts interest rates amid mixed economic data and divisions in its ranks
Clip: S2025 E344 | 5:46
Watch 5:59
PBS News Hour
U.S. seizes oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, escalating tensions with Maduro
Clip: S2025 E344 | 5:59
Watch 8:13
PBS News Hour
Syrian filmmaker gives an inside look at her return home after the fall of Assad regime
Clip: S2025 E344 | 8:13
Watch 6:53
PBS News Hour
What the end of a Biden-era student loan program means for borrowers
Clip: S2025 E344 | 6:53
Watch 5:49
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Judge halts National Guard deployments in Los Angeles
Clip: S2025 E344 | 5:49
Watch 8:38
PBS News Hour
Trump’s affordability speech turns into a rant against immigrants
Clip: S2025 E344 | 8:38
Watch 10:20
PBS News Hour
Reconnecting with people in the U.S. to see how political divisions are affecting them
Clip: S2025 E344 | 10:20
Watch 5:33
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Federal judge approves motion to unseal records in Ghislaine Maxwell probe
Clip: S2025 E343 | 5:33
Watch 11:01
PBS News Hour
Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks out about President Trump as she prepares to leave Congress
Clip: S2025 E343 | 11:01
Watch 4:46
PBS News Hour
Republicans challenge limits on campaign donations in a case before the Supreme Court
Clip: S2025 E343 | 4:46