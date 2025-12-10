December 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Federal Reserve cuts interest rates amid mixed economic data and divisions in its ranks
U.S. seizes oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, escalating tensions with Maduro
Syrian filmmaker gives an inside look at her return home after the fall of Assad regime
What the end of a Biden-era student loan program means for borrowers
News Wrap: Judge halts National Guard deployments in Los Angeles
Trump’s affordability speech turns into a rant against immigrants
Reconnecting with people in the U.S. to see how political divisions are affecting them
News Wrap: Federal judge approves motion to unseal records in Ghislaine Maxwell probe
Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks out about President Trump as she prepares to leave Congress
Republicans challenge limits on campaign donations in a case before the Supreme Court