December 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Trump addresses the nation from the White House
Fact-checking Trump's claims in his politically charged prime-time speech
What the federal marijuana policy shift means for cannabis use and research
Trump administration moves to restrict gender affirming care for minors nationwide
What’s in the U.S. weapons package for Taiwan and why China is angry
Venezuela oil blockade could have 'chilling effect' on Maduro, ex-ambassador says
Poet Billy Collins explores love, loss and life in 'Dog Show'
December 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Colorado becomes refuge for Texas family seeking gender-affirming care for trans teen
Trump gets worst economic ratings ever in new poll as Americans worry about affordability