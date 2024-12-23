December 23, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
December 24, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
New FDA rules aim to redefine what's considered 'healthy'
Discovery of mass graves in Syria sheds new light on brutality of fallen Assad regime
Concerns swirl over impact of offshore wind farms on fishing industry
News Wrap: American Airlines temporarily grounds flights amid busy holiday travel season
U.S. military services musicians perform Christmas classic 'Jingle Bells'
New Zealand's rightward shift ignites mass protests from indigenous Māori people
On Christmas Eve, a special look at the origins of NORAD's Santa tracker
Must-see Hollywood hits in 2024 and a few lesser-known gems
Arturo Sandoval on falling in love with music and his journey to international fame