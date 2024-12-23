© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

December 23, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 361 | 57m 46s

December 23, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 12/22/24 | Expires: 01/22/25
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 24, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E362 | 57:46
Watch 5:59
PBS News Hour
New FDA rules aim to redefine what's considered 'healthy'
Clip: S2024 E362 | 5:59
Watch 8:35
PBS News Hour
Mass graves in Syria shed light on Assad regime's brutality
Clip: S2024 E362 | 8:35
Watch 8:52
PBS News Hour
Concerns swirl over impact of wind farms on fishing industry
Clip: S2024 E362 | 8:52
Watch 6:43
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: American Airlines temporarily grounds flights
Clip: S2024 E362 | 6:43
Watch 2:54
PBS News Hour
U.S. military services musicians perform 'Jingle Bells'
Clip: S2024 E362 | 2:54
Watch 7:05
PBS News Hour
New Zealand's shift right brings protests from Māori people
Clip: S2024 E362 | 7:05
Watch 3:01
PBS News Hour
A look at the origins of NORAD's Santa tracker
Clip: S2024 E362 | 3:01
Watch 9:09
PBS News Hour
Must-see Hollywood hits in 2024 and a few lesser-known gems
Clip: S2024 E362 | 9:09
Watch 9:33
PBS News Hour
Arturo Sandoval on falling in love with music
Clip: S2024 E361 | 9:33