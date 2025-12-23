December 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
December 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Trump names Louisiana governor as his special envoy to Greenland
Trump halts East Coast projects in latest blow against wind power
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on a fractured Republican Party
New CBS News chief draws backlash by pulling '60 Minutes' story on El Salvador prison
How Israeli communities scarred by Oct. 7 celebrated Hanukkah
Why finding childcare for kids with disabilities is so difficult in the U.S.
Proposed Warner Bros. sale prompts concerns among Hollywood's creative community
Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz joins Geoff Bennett for our ‘Settle In’ podcast
News Wrap: Trump photo among missing Epstein files from Justice Department release