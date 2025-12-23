© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

December 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 357 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, the latest release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein includes many mentions of President Trump. The White House recalls dozens of career diplomats in the latest effort to reshape U.S. diplomacy and foreign policy. Plus, an inside look at Ukraine's rapidly developing drone capabilities.

Aired: 12/22/25 | Expires: 01/22/26
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E356 | 57:46
Watch 5:26
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump names special envoy to Greenland
News Wrap: Trump names Louisiana governor as his special envoy to Greenland
Clip: S2025 E356 | 5:26
Watch 6:06
PBS News Hour
Trump halts East Coast projects in latest blow to wind power
Trump halts East Coast projects in latest blow against wind power
Clip: S2025 E356 | 6:06
Watch 8:27
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on a fractured Republican Party
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on a fractured Republican Party
Clip: S2025 E356 | 8:27
Watch 7:05
PBS News Hour
CBS News chief draws backlash by pulling '60 Minutes' story
New CBS News chief draws backlash by pulling '60 Minutes' story on El Salvador prison
Clip: S2025 E356 | 7:05
Watch 6:30
PBS News Hour
How communities scarred by Oct. 7 celebrated Hanukkah
How Israeli communities scarred by Oct. 7 celebrated Hanukkah
Clip: S2025 E356 | 6:30
Watch 6:54
PBS News Hour
Why finding childcare for kids with disabilities is so hard
Why finding childcare for kids with disabilities is so difficult in the U.S.
Clip: S2025 E356 | 6:54
Watch 7:44
PBS News Hour
Warner Bros. sale prompts concerns among creative community
Proposed Warner Bros. sale prompts concerns among Hollywood's creative community
Clip: S2025 E356 | 7:44
Watch 4:39
PBS News Hour
Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz joins Geoff Bennett on ‘Settle In’
Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz joins Geoff Bennett for our ‘Settle In’ podcast
Clip: S2025 E356 | 4:39
Watch 2:18
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump photo missing from DOJ Epstein file release
News Wrap: Trump photo among missing Epstein files from Justice Department release
Clip: S2025 E355 | 2:18