PBS News Hour

December 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 12/23/25 | Expires: 01/23/26
December 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Rhode Island town says it inspired 'It's a Wonderful Life'
How diplomat recall fits into Trump's foreign policy shift
News Wrap: Guard deployment to Chicago blocked for now
Where Trump is mentioned in latest Epstein files release
Kennedy Center renaming highlights Trump's reshaping of D.C.
How 'Trump accounts' for children work, and who will benefit
Reiner deaths renew talks for families facing mental illness
Inside look at Ukraine's high-profile drone strikes
December 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
