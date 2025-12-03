© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

December 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 337 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, the Pentagon's watchdog finds Pete Hegseth's infamous Signal chat put U.S. personnel at risk. As immigration crackdowns begin in new cities, we explore the expanded role Border Patrol agents are playing, far beyond the U.S.-Mexico border. Plus, Congress returns to Washington as Republicans confront issues that expose rifts within the party, including the Epstein files.

Aired: 12/02/25 | Expires: 01/02/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 3:10
PBS News Hour
Hegseth's Signal chat put personnel at risk, watchdog finds
Hegseth's Signal chat put U.S. personnel at risk, Pentagon watchdog finds
Clip: S2025 E337 | 3:10
Watch 3:50
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel receives body believed to be Gaza hostage
News Wrap: Israel receives remains believed to be one of last 2 Gaza hostages
Clip: S2025 E337 | 3:50
Watch 7:39
PBS News Hour
Border Patrol's role in Trump's immigration crackdown
Border Patrol's expanding role in Trump's immigration crackdown
Clip: S2025 E337 | 7:39
Watch 3:16
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on connecting through reading
A Brief But Spectacular take on connecting through reading
Clip: S2025 E337 | 3:16
Watch 7:30
PBS News Hour
Student loan limits could reshape how U.S. trains nurses
Proposal to declassify nursing as 'professional' threatens ability to secure student loans
Clip: S2025 E337 | 7:30
Watch 7:01
PBS News Hour
Lebanese farmers say ceasefire fails to ensure safety
Lebanese farmers rush to salvage harvest as ceasefire with Israel fails to ensure safety
Clip: S2025 E337 | 7:01
Watch 6:11
PBS News Hour
How Trump is using presidential pardon power in new ways
How Trump is using presidential pardon power in new ways
Clip: S2025 E337 | 6:11
Watch 5:34
PBS News Hour
Johnson faces growing frustration from Republicans
Johnson faces growing frustration from Republicans as key issues expose rifts
Clip: S2025 E337 | 5:34
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E336 | 57:46
Watch 5:09
PBS News Hour
5th grade journalists challenge perceptions of their schools
These 5th grade journalists challenge perceptions of their city's schools
Clip: S2025 E336 | 5:09