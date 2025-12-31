© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

December 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 365 | 57m 46s

December 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 12/30/25 | Expires: 01/30/26
Extras
Watch 4:49
PBS News Hour
How Kharkiv preserves faith and culture under Russia's siege
Clip: S2025 E364 | 4:49
Watch 9:40
PBS News Hour
Artists hope to preserve, rebuild Gaza’s cultural heritage
Clip: S2025 E364 | 9:40
Watch 5:05
PBS News Hour
How retirements and redistricting could impact the midterms
Clip: S2025 E364 | 5:05
Watch 5:39
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: More artists cancel Kennedy Center shows
Clip: S2025 E364 | 5:39
Watch 8:39
PBS News Hour
Inside Rocket Lab's effort to outpace larger space rivals
Clip: S2025 E364 | 8:39
Watch 7:01
PBS News Hour
U.S. unveils new plan for delivering humanitarian aid
Clip: S2025 E364 | 7:01
Watch 6:46
PBS News Hour
Federal agents probe Minnesota child care fund allegations
Clip: S2025 E364 | 6:46
Watch 5:01
PBS News Hour
U.S. increases pressure on Maduro with Venezuela strike
Clip: S2025 E364 | 5:01
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E363 | 57:46
Watch 4:23
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Massive winter storm snarls post-holiday travel
Clip: S2025 E363 | 4:23