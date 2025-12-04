© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

December 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 338 | 57m 46s

December 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 12/03/25 | Expires: 01/03/26
Extras
Watch 8:50
PBS News Hour
Ukraine ambassador on peace negotiations, corruption scandal
Ukraine ambassador to U.S. on peace negotiations and corruption scandal
Clip: S2025 E338 | 8:50
Watch 4:05
PBS News Hour
What to know about colon cancer cases among young adults
What to know about the rise in colon cancer cases among young adults
Clip: S2025 E338 | 4:05
Watch 7:44
PBS News Hour
Critics concerned over ICE's hiring, training standards
As ICE boosts recruitment, critics concerned over changes to hiring and training standards
Clip: S2025 E338 | 7:44
Watch 3:42
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: SCOTUS allows Texas to use new congressional map
News Wrap: Supreme Court allows Texas to use redrawn congressional map favoring GOP
Clip: S2025 E338 | 3:42
Watch 6:43
PBS News Hour
Rep. Smith 'deeply concerned' about legality of boat strikes
Dem congressman 'deeply concerned' about legality of boat strikes after viewing video
Clip: S2025 E338 | 6:43
Watch 3:35
PBS News Hour
Pentagon leaders brief lawmakers on U.S. boat strikes
Pentagon leaders brief lawmakers on U.S. boat strikes, fueling debate over legality
Clip: S2025 E338 | 3:35
Watch 4:04
PBS News Hour
What led FBI to man accused of placing pipe bombs in D.C.
What led the FBI to the man accused of placing pipe bombs in D.C.
Clip: S2025 E338 | 4:04
Watch 6:31
PBS News Hour
Corruption scandal rocks Ukraine as it fights for survival
Corruption scandal rocks Ukraine as it fights for survival against Russia's invasion
Clip: S2025 E338 | 6:31
Watch 3:16
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on connecting through reading
A Brief But Spectacular take on connecting through reading
Clip: S2025 E337 | 3:16
Watch 7:30
PBS News Hour
Student loan limits could reshape how U.S. trains nurses
Proposal to declassify nursing as 'professional' threatens ability to secure student loans
Clip: S2025 E337 | 7:30