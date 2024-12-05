December 5, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
December 6, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Rebirth of Detroit’s Michigan Central train station serves as symbol of city’s comeback
Brooks and Capehart on Biden's pardon and Trump's nominees facing scrutiny
Romania election results thrown out after Russian interference claims
Examining the major changes RFK Jr. could make to federal food regulations
Transgender lawmaker Leigh Finke on the political backlash surrounding trans rights
News Wrap: Police believe gunman who killed healthcare CEO has fled New York
CRYPTO’S RISE (YAFFE-BELLANY DIS)
Syrian rebels capture city of Hama, dealing another serious blow to Assad government
How Trump's intelligence agency picks could radically shift the way they operate