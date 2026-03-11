© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
March 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 54 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, Iran targets ships in the Strait of Hormuz, further roiling the global economy. We explore whether tapping into oil reserves can ease some of the pressure. Soldiers from Ukraine share what they have learned while defending against waves of Iranian-made drones launched by Russia. Plus, the Trump administration's immigration crackdown spreads fear among legal immigrants.

