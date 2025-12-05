December 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
What to know about the rise in colon cancer cases among young adults
As ICE boosts recruitment, critics concerned over changes to hiring and training standards
Ukraine ambassador to U.S. on peace negotiations and corruption scandal
Pentagon leaders brief lawmakers on U.S. boat strikes, fueling debate over legality
December 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
What led the FBI to the man accused of placing pipe bombs in D.C.
Dem congressman 'deeply concerned' about legality of boat strikes after viewing video
Corruption scandal rocks Ukraine as it fights for survival against Russia's invasion
News Wrap: Supreme Court allows Texas to use redrawn congressional map favoring GOP
December 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode