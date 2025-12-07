© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

December 7, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 341 | 24m 09s

December 7, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 12/06/25 | Expires: 01/06/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:08
PBS News Hour
Tips for avoiding online holiday shopping scams
Shopping for holiday gifts online? Here are tips for avoiding scams
Clip: S2025 E341 | 6:08
Watch 2:08
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Lawmakers weigh in on controversial boat strikes
News Wrap: U.S. boat strike backlash continues as lawmakers weigh in
Clip: S2025 E341 | 2:08
Watch 6:30
PBS News Hour
Small plug-in solar panels gain popularity across the U.S.
Small plug-in solar panels gain traction as an affordable way to cut electricity bills
Clip: S2025 E341 | 6:30
Watch 8:30
PBS News Hour
How AI could help doctors predict premature births
1 in 10 births in the U.S. are premature. Here’s how AI could help doctors predict it
Clip: S2025 E340 | 8:30
Watch 2:44
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Arab leaders push for 2nd phase of Gaza ceasefire
News Wrap: Arab leaders push for Israel-Hamas ceasefire to enter second phase
Clip: S2025 E340 | 2:44
Watch 24:09
PBS News Hour
December 6, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 6, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E340 | 24:09
Watch 5:56
PBS News Hour
What to know about Trump’s new national security policy
National security strategist analyzes Trump administration’s new global policy
Clip: S2025 E340 | 5:56
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E339 | 57:46
Watch 10:25
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on fallout over Trump's boat strikes
Brooks and Capehart on the political fallout over Trump's boat strikes
Clip: S2025 E339 | 10:25
Watch 7:09
PBS News Hour
Trump’s threats raise fears in Minnesota’s Somali community
Fraud scandals and Trump’s rhetoric escalate fears in Minnesota’s Somali community
Clip: S2025 E339 | 7:09