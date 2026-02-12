© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

February 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 35 | 57m 46s

February 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 02/11/26 | Expires: 03/14/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E34 | 57:46
Watch 7:06
PBS News Hour
Rep. Crow signals legal action after effort to indict 6 Dems
Rep. Crow signals legal action after administration’s effort to indict 6 Democrats
Clip: S2026 E34 | 7:06
Watch 4:03
PBS News Hour
Netanyahu visits Trump as U.S. restarts Iran nuclear talks
Netanyahu meets with Trump as U.S. restarts talks on Iran’s nuclear program
Clip: S2026 E34 | 4:03
Watch 4:34
PBS News Hour
Bondi sidesteps Epstein questions in tense hearing
Bondi sidesteps Epstein questions in tense Judiciary Committee hearing
Clip: S2026 E34 | 4:34
Watch 5:33
PBS News Hour
Revised economic numbers inject uncertainty into jobs market
Revised economic numbers inject uncertainty into jobs market
Clip: S2026 E34 | 5:33
Watch 6:58
PBS News Hour
Mideast experts on what Israel wants from U.S.-Iran talks
Mideast experts on what Israel wants from U.S.-Iran nuclear discussions
Clip: S2026 E34 | 6:58
Watch 7:34
PBS News Hour
What caused the sudden closure of El Paso's airspace
What caused the sudden and confusing closure of El Paso's airspace
Clip: S2026 E34 | 7:34
Watch 9:20
PBS News Hour
Boston's struggle to meet the ideals of America's founding
Boston's role in America's founding and its struggle to meet its ideals
Clip: S2026 E34 | 9:20
Watch 7:07
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Canadian police identify mass shooting suspect
News Wrap: Canadian police identify mass shooting suspect
Clip: S2026 E34 | 7:07
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E33 | 57:46