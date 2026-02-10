© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

February 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 33 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, the fallout from the Epstein files grows as members of Congress accuse the Justice Department of inappropriate redactions. Top homeland security officials remain defiant in the face of questions about the deaths of two U.S. citizens during Trump's immigration crackdown. Plus, new details emerge about why FBI agents raided a Georgia elections office.

Aired: 02/09/26 | Expires: 03/12/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:14
PBS News Hour
Reporter details life for children in Texas migrant facility
Reporter details life for children and families detained in Texas migrant facility
Clip: S2026 E32 | 6:14
Watch 5:08
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Search for Nancy Guthrie enters second week
News Wrap: Search for Nancy Guthrie enters second week
Clip: S2026 E32 | 5:08
Watch 7:21
PBS News Hour
Minnesota ICE operation impacts medical care, mental health
How the ICE operation in Minnesota is affecting medical care and mental health
Clip: S2026 E32 | 7:21
Watch 8:19
PBS News Hour
The cultural impact of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show
The cultural impact of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show
Clip: S2026 E32 | 8:19
Watch 11:06
PBS News Hour
Jimmy Lai sentenced to 20 years by Beijing-backed court
Jimmy Lai sentenced to 20 years in prison by Beijing-backed court
Clip: S2026 E32 | 11:06
Watch 7:03
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's low approval ratings
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's low approval ratings
Clip: S2026 E32 | 7:03
Watch 7:22
PBS News Hour
Epstein files fallout grows as Maxwell pleads Fifth
Epstein files fallout grows as Ghislaine Maxwell pleads Fifth before Congress
Clip: S2026 E32 | 7:22
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
February 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E32 | 56:45
Watch 5:58
PBS News Hour
How effective will TrumpRX be at lowering U.S. drug prices?
How effective will TrumpRX be at lowering prescription drug prices for Americans?
Clip: S2026 E31 | 5:58
Watch 10:07
PBS News Hour
Atkins Stohr, Parker on Trump call to nationalize elections
Atkins Stohr and Parker on political fallout from Trump’s call to ‘nationalize’ elections
Clip: S2026 E31 | 10:07